Obituary: Mildred Alsdorf

Mildred Alsdorf

Provided Photo

January 12, 1929 – August 28, 2022

Mildred Alsdorf was born in Eaton Colorado on January 12, 1929 to Vernon and Mary (Ward) Dotson. She passed into her heavenly home on August 28, 2022 surrounded with the love she had so freely given.

Mildred was raised in Eaton, CO with her brothers Bob and Bill. After her graduation from Eaton High School she attended Barnes Business School in Denver Co.

Mildred married Carrol Alsdorf on August 15, 1947 in Denver, CO. They then returned to Eaton so she could assist in running her fathers livestock trucking business. Mildred and Carrol were blessed with three children, Cheryl, Mike and Pati.

The family relocated to Glenwood Springs in 1961. She worked in several offices before she joined the Garfield County Clerk’s office in 1971. She was elected County Clerk and proudly served in that position for 28 years. Not ready to retire at the young age of 77, she then worked with the Traveler Program until 2012.

Mildred believed in giving back to her community and did so through volunteering on numerous boards and civic organizations. Mildred’s family knew they had to share her with a larger family that Mildred embraced with her kind and caring heart. People of all walks of life would seek her out for wise council, to celebrate achievements, a shoulder to cry on or just one of her famous hugs. Her children’s friends, the people she worked with and the ones she knew from just being herself, cherished her and her loving light.

Mildred was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, Carrol, her brothers, Bob and Bill and son in-law, Leroy Moreno.

She is survived by her sister in-law Marlene Dotson, children, Chery Hurst Page, Mike (Lynn) Alsdorf and Pati Moreno. Her grandchildren, Kriska (David) Daltonhurst, Todd Hurst, Mitchell, Mark (Monica) and Matt Alsdorf, Kimberly (Dave) Hanson, Anna (Sabino) Moreno Morales and Michael Moreno.

In addition she leaves great-grandchildren: Hunter King Hurst, Mary Robb, Jonathan, Elliora, Azariah and Ezekiel Hanson, Ayla Alsdorf Murillo, Kayden Pastore and Sebastian and Alexander Morales.

She is also survived by her caregivers, Blanca, Esme and Krystal, who allowed her to remain in her home and surrounded her with so much love and caring. We were all blessed to have them in our lives.

In keeping with Mildred’s wishes, there will be a party to celebrate her life and the details will be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation to Garfield County Senior Programs, 195 W. 14th Street Bldg. B, Rifle, CO 81650 or your favorite charity.

In Mildred’s way, love people freely, hug them often, listen carefully and always have candy!