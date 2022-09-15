Obituary: Mildred Alsdorf
January 12, 1929 – August 28, 2022
The Celebration of Life for Mildred will be held September 24, 2022 at Two Rivers Community School, 195 Center Dr, Glenwood Springs, CO from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Join us to Celebrate with casual dress.
