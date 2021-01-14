Obituary: Mildred Hickson

Mildred Hickson

Mildred Hickson

February 18, 1933 – January 12, 2021

Mildred Hickson passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021 at the age of 87.

She was born in Montgomery, AL on February 18,1933 to parents Thomas Bowen Hill, Jr. well-known Alabama attorney and Mildred Ellen Abrams Hill avid seamstress and painter of china. Mildred graduated from high school in 1951 and headed off to college at Randolph-Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, VA. She loved to read and learn and graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Magna Cum Laude.

In her sophomore year, she met her future husband, Jim Hickson, on a blind date. On that date, which happened to be during hunting season, Jim challenged her to shoot his old felt hat as he threw it in the air. Not only did she hit it, but she shot the crown right out of the hat. It was after that, that she told him she was the Alabama Women’s Skeet Champion at the age of 16.

After graduating from college, she married Jim in 1955 and began teaching English and Latin at an all-boys private school in Richmond, VA. There the couple took up archery. Mildred was quite good. She won the Virginia state championship and was ranked 6th in the nation. At tournaments, Jim was often asked, “Is your wife going to beat you today?” and he would reply, “yep, and she’s going to beat you, too.”

After several years of teaching, the couple moved to Argentina for 3 years where she and Jim learned to fly. Upon their return to the states, they continued to fly until an air traffic controller made fun of Mildred’s southern accent, clearing her landing with a cajoling “y’all”.

In 1969, they had their one and only child, Ellen, who is now a pediatrician practicing medicine in Glenwood Springs, CO along with her husband David who is also a pediatrician. Jim and Mildred were blessed with their one and only grand-child, Watts, in 2004 and were fortunate enough to be so close and able to watch him grow up. Watts shares Mildred and Jim’s passion for aviation.

Mildred had a strong faith in her Lord, believed in the power of prayer, and was a true woman of valor. She was a gentle, learned soul who was kind to all.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Ellen Brooks, (David), grandson Watts Brooks and 3 brothers, Bowen Hill, Luther Hill and William Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hickson, and her parents, Thomas Bowen Hill Jr. and Mildred Ellen Abrams Hill.

A memorial service will be held at St. Barnabas Church in Glenwood Springs, CO at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 16th and shared via Zoom. (Please contact the church for the Zoom information 970-945-6423). Interment will take place at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Evington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Palliative Care Program at the Valley View Hospital Foundation, Glenwood Springs, CO.