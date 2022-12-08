Obituary: Mildred Hilda Beck
September 25, 1928 – December 4, 2022
Mildred Hilda Beck age, 94, formerly of New Castle, Colorado passed away at Azria Health Longview in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sophia McDaniel, husband Charles Beck, brothers, Joseph, Raymond, Francis and Albert McDaniel, children Shirley, Stanley, Robert and Dennis Beck.
Survivors include her sister; Geraldine Thurman of Navarre, Florida, son; David Beck of rural Magnolia, Iowa, daughter in law; Pam of Fremont, Nebraska, son Larry Beck of New Castle, Colorado, daughter in law; Eileen of Parnell, Missouri, grandchildren; Jolene, LaVon, Monica, Crystal, Charlie, Tonya, Robert, Emma, Sam, great grandchildren; Skyler, Amber, Silas, Wyatt, Titus, Briah, Samuel, Cristian, Cesar, Camilo and Lorenzo who Millie affectionally called “my boy”.
As per Millie’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring, and then she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband and son in Old Town Cemetery (Oak Grove Cemetery).
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.