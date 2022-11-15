Obituary: Mollie Barron

Mollie Barron

Provided Photo

April 30, 1938 – November 4, 2022

Mollie Ann Barron, 84, of Rifle CO, passed away peacefully in her home on November 4, 2022.

Mollie was born on April 30, 1938, to Raymond & Ethel Kennedy in Norton, KS. Mollie married

Robert “Bob” Wayne Zeman February 9, 1958, in Wakeeney, KS. They honeymooned in Colorado and decided this was where they wanted to raise their family. Two children, Michael Wayne and Valerie Ann were born in Kansas. After moving to Colorado, Timothy Joseph was born. They enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing together before Bob’s death in 1975. Mollie later met another wonderful man, Robert “Bob” Eugene Barron. Bob and Mollie married on July 11, 1977. Together, they enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, and traveling. Mollie enjoyed working with the staff and customers at Ben-Rex in Rifle for 30 years. She treasured every moment she shared with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, working in her garden, gambling, and traveling around the countryside. She is survived by her children, Mike Zeman (Yvonne) of Montrose, Val Mallicoat (Steve) of Rifle, Tim Zeman (Lisa) of Rifle, and one sister, Nina

Smith of Lexington, KY. Mollie was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Kelsey Mallicoat, Rebecca Mallicoat, Samantha Pretzel (Jamie), Will Zeman (Amanda), Dakota Zeman, Erin Burr-Adair (Kevin), Cory Burr (Jessalyn Dyer), Alissa Garcia, Brad Givens, ten great-grandchildren & numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, two sisters, and three brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Maxfield Heights East Commons, 125 Ute Avenue, Rifle,

CO, November 20, from 11:00-2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American

Heart Association.