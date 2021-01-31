Obituary: Nancy Carbaugh
February 21, 1933 – January 10, 2021
Nancy Belle Carbaugh (née Woestemeyer), age 87, passed away on January 10, 2021 in Littleton, CO. She was born in Kansas City, KS and spent most of her youth in Rifle, CO. She graduated from Rifle HS and moved to the Denver area in 1951. She married her childhood sweetheart, Robert Madonna (d. 1982), in 1954 and enjoyed her roles as wife, mother and small business owner. She remarried in 2001 and subsequently divorced. She is survived by her three children, their spouses and her grandchildren: Cathy Youngblood (husband Frank, children Ben and Laura); Linda Black (husband Ron); and Diana Carney (husband Richard, children Maggie and Jacki). A memorial service will be announced when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Denver Dumb Friends League.
