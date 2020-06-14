Obituary: Naomi Parker

Naomi Parker

Provided Photo

January 2, 1931 – June 10, 2020

Naomi Parker passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Denton, Texas. She was born in Eastland, Texas on January 2, 1931 to Harry and Edith Wood. She married Wallace Parker in 1952 in Eastland, TX.

Naomi taught school for many years and was loved by her students. She was a talented seamstress, sharing her stitched creations with everyone. She was a beautiful Christian woman, ever gracious, giving, and hospitable. Family and friends will remember the special times they spent around the table in the Parker home sharing Naomi’s famous cream pies, pancakes, and Southern cooking. A gifted storyteller, she entertained family and friends with hilarious tales from her childhood and her years as a teacher. If a newcomer came to their home, you can be sure that Naomi would give a guided tour of her chicken collection.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, two, sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her husband, Wallace; daughters Tris Wilson and husband, Rob, of Aurora, CO, Penny Klostermann and husband, Bubba, of Abilene, TX, Cari Derksen and husband, Larry, of Phoenix, AZ, Janna Stegall and husband, Scott, of Argyle, TX; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Support Local Journalism Donate



A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Glenwood Springs Church of Christ in Glenwood Springs, CO.