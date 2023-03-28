Obituary: Nashalla Boling

Nashalla Boling

Provided Photo

August 5, 1938 – March 18, 2023

Long time Colorado resident, Nashalla Ann Boling, born August 5, 1938; died March 18, 2023 at the age of 84. Nashalla was born in Carbondale, Colorado to Matthew Buttram and Louise Flogaus Buttram. She graduated in 1956 from Garfield County High School. Nashalla married Dave Warlick in 1956 and they lived together in California, Missouri, Alaska and Colorado. Together they raised 2 children. They divorced in 1970. Nashalla remarried to John Boling in 1973 and divorced in 1984. She worked clerical occupations and spent many years working at King Soopers.

Nashalla was known to be a very giving and generous woman within her community, donating to many different causes. She was also devoted to her faith as a Catholic. She became quite the artist after retiring and made many different pieces of art for her friends and family. Nashalla had a passion for animals and loved cats more than the typical cat enthusiast. She had many cat companions throughout her lifetime. Nashalla embraced her identity as a recovering alcoholic and was very involved in the Wheat Ridge Alano Club.

Nashalla is survived by her sister, Janice Clotfelter of Denver, Colorado; granddaughter, Christine Gottschling of Yucaipa, California; grandson, J. Matthew Taylor of Arvada, Colorado; grandson, Derek Cross of Kerhonkson, New York; niece, Terra McEvoy of Mobile, AL; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Davalla Hardin and Shella Taylor; and grandson, D. Lee Taylor. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

A viewing will be held at St. Paul’s Community Church at 8001 W. 23rd Ave, Lakewood, 80214 on March 29, 2023 at 10:00AM and a service right after at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to MaxFund Animal Center, 958 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80204.