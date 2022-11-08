Obituary: Nathanael David Rand
July 7, 1980 – October 11, 2022
Nathanael David Rand (Asian Nate)
On October 11, 2022, Nathanael David Rand, loving father, brother, uncle & friend passed away at the age of 42.
Nate was born on July 7, 1980 in Seoul, South Korea, and was raised in Mason, Michigan where he graduated from Mason High School. Throughout his childhood, he spent his summer and winter breaks in Carbondale, Colorado where he developed as a skier, snowboarder and mountain biker. Through his parents and family, he also developed a strong passion and skill as an artist. He further studied art and design at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.
Nate relocated to the Glenwood Springs area where he applied his passion for physical fitness as a personal trainer in the Roaring Fork Valley for many years; helping others achieve their health & fitness goals. He enjoyed golf, skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, lake days, camping with family & friends, celebrations of all kinds and long talks with his loved ones.
Nate’s outgoing, friendly, and fun personality allowed him to make friends everywhere he went. Nate’s pride and joy was his daughter Natalee. They loved going to the pool, outdoor adventures, and cuddling while watching movies. His personality & love shines through her.
Nate was preceded in death by his mother Sally & father Glenn. Nate is survived by his brother, daughter Natalee, & many others who loved him deeply.
A celebration of life will be held at New Creation Church that is located between Glenwood Spring & New Castle, Colorado on November 19th at 2:00 PM.
In addition, there will be another celebration of life in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 25th.
