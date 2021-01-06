Obituary: Nelda Kornasiewicz

Nelda Kornasiewicz

Nelda Kornasiewicz

August 6, 1927 – December 23, 2020

A resident of the Roaring Fork Valley since 1985, Nelda passed away in late December. Born in Pittsburgh, the eighth of ten children, Nelda lived in western Pennsylvania and northwest Ohio until she moved to Glenwood Springs with her husband, Edwin, to be near their sons after Ed retired. She worked as a clerk for Mountain Radiology for nearly 25 years and made many close friends. A faithful member of St. Mary of the Crown Catholic church community in Carbondale, Nelda could be found sitting in her favorite seat on most Sunday mornings.

After Edwin’s death in 2013, Nelda moved to Aspen Glen to live with her oldest son, Stan, and his family and loved taking part in the family’s adventures. Whether Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, a cruise in the Caribbean or cross-country treks in the RV, her only response when asked if she was interested in going was “how soon are we leaving?”. When at home, Nelda loved playing cards, watching Hallmark movies and waving to the rafters and kayakers on the Roaring Fork River.

She is survived by her sons, Stan (Laura) of Carbondale and Anthony “Tony” (Lisa Domer) of Glenwood Springs, and grandchildren, Dane and Claire Kornasiewicz of Erie, Colorado and Caitlin Kurek of Oregon.

Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, 823 Grand Ave – #300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 or hchotv.org. A memorial service will be held later this year to celebrate a life well lived.