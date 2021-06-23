Obituary: Neva Joyce Downing

Neva Joyce Downing

Provided Photo

Neva Joyce

Downing

February 1, 1928 – June 6, 2021

Rifle, Colorado – Neva Joyce Downing age 93 passed away Sunday June 6, 2021 at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado after a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Born February 1, 1928 in Jewell Kansas to the late Eugene C Jackson and the late Velma Jackson. Neva is predeceased by her brother Paul and her sister Sue McMillan.

Neva is survived by her husband John S Downing and her sister Phyllis (Pete) Lee and numerous nieces and nephews.

Neva married John S Downing in Glendale, California in 1948.The marriage produced three children, George (Rebecca) Downing, Carolyn (Rod) Miller, and John S II (Debbie ) Downing.

They have six grandchildren: Jody Miller, Randall Downing (Kristi), Michael Downing (Zime), John W Downing (Jackie), Brianne Downing (Michael Jeffries), and Brandon Downing.

Neva is survived by 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Neva was a loving homemaker who took pride in taking care of her family. She loved gardening and her beloved horses. The last 48 years of her life she lived on the Painted Pitchfork Ranch. She was a great friend to many and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Neva will be buried on the Painted Pitchfork Ranch on Saturday June 19, 2021.

The family requests in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hope West Hospice 2754 Compass Drive, Suite 377, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506 in Neva’s name.