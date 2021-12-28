Obituary: Neva Lawton

May 20, 1947 – October 6, 2021

Neva Marie Wentworth Lawton, age 74, passed away October 6, 2021 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Neva was born to Chester Leroy and Dorothy Ruth Clippinger Wentworth in Denver, Colorado.

She graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood in 1965 and Colorado State University in Fort Collins in 1969 with a Bachelors of Science in Home Economics. After graduation she taught Vocational Home Economics at Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas for two years and then moved to Basalt after her marriage to Robert Lawton in 1971. On July 18, 1972 and November 3, 1974 respectively, she welcomed her two beautiful daughters Joyanne and Esther, which were the most important part of her life.

In 1981, Neva moved to Fort Collins where she continued to be an educator and was Publications Secretary at First United Methodist Church and to take care of her mother, Dorothy and her grandmother, Neva. She worked at the Education and Life Training Center for nine years and was the Assistant Director during her last two years there before retiring to help take care of her two granddaughters, Jenjira and Preeya.

Neva was a devoted mother and an inspiring teacher. During her years, she found joy in traveling with her family around the world including Canada, Nepal, Europe, Thailand, the Dominican Republic and Mexico. She enjoyed playing and teaching the piano. She was a compassionate woman who warmed the hearts of all she met. Throughout her life she was an outstanding volunteer in all of the communities in which she lived. Neva was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church and took part in the Women’s Ministry, Circle Group, taught Sunday School, and was the Organist in Carbondale.

Neva is survived by her daughter Joyanne Siripachana, her sister Joyce (Keith) Metcalf, her two granddaughters Jenjira and Preeya Siripachana, her two nieces Dorothy (Jason) Metcalf-Lindenburger and Neva (Jeremy) Curry and her great-niece Cambria and great-nephew Kip. She was predeceased by her daughter Esther Lawton and her parents Chester and Dorothy Wentworth.

She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Neva’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, or a non-profit of your choice.

A funeral service is scheduled for December 30 at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins at 11:00am.