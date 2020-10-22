Obituary: Nicolette Kantas
May 21, 1961 – October 10, 2020
Nicolette passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, of pancreatic cancer. She departed from our world in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones and will be best remembered for her tenacity, kindness, and infectious laugh.
Life truly won’t be the same without her, but we promise to carry her spirit through all of life’s big and small moments. We hope all the lives she touched will do the same.
A memorial is planned in December, however, due to restrictions on in-person gatherings, we encourage you to celebrate her life now in whatever way is meaningful to you.
