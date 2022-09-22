Obituary: Noble Yeoman

Noble Yeoman

Provided Photo

November 30, 1958 – September 8, 2022

Noble Yeoman 63, of Glenwood Springs died on September 8, 2022

He was born on November 30, 1958 in Glenwood Springs to the Late Richard and Molly Yeoman.

The Yeoman family moved from Rosita, south of Westcliffe at the base of the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains to Leadville in 1864, and thereafter to Cattle Creek. He was a 5th generation local.

For many years Noble worked in construction as a truck driver for the valley, and ending his career with Frontier Paving. He was the best friend that many of us ever had the pleasure of knowing. Noble was a generous person as anyone who tried to pick up a tab can attest to. Noble was fun and made everyone feel relaxed and comfortable. Although Noble didn’t suffer fools gladly, he did enjoy sitting in a bar quietly and paying attention to everything. He rarely said an unkind word although he had an extra ordinary ability to condense the foibles he witnessed into puns. He was a craftsman with his words and a tremendous storyteller.

Noble is predeceased in death by his brother John Yeoman.

He is survived by his soulmate Joy Long, sisters Arda Talbott, Wilma Perkes (Ron), Patty Jensen (Russ), sister-in law Barb Yeoman, and numerous nieces, and nephews, that loved Uncle Noble dearly as well as many friends.

Those who knew Noble have memories that will last a life time. He will be sorely missed by all who were touched by his encouragement, wisdom and kindness.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Noble on Saturday October 15, 2022 from 12 Noon till 4:00PM at the Silt Pavilion Park in Silt. Please bring a snack, BYOB, and a favorite Noble story. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please generously tip your waiters and bartenders.