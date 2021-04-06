Obituary: Norma Lee Shelton

Norma Lee Shelton

Norma Lee

Shelton

July 25, 1933 – March 17, 2021

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Norma Lee Shelton on March 17, 2021. Norma Lee was born to Jess and Lura (Adams) Barnes on July 25, 1933 in Rifle, CO. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1945, and she equated living in Glenwood to living in Mayberry.

Norma Lee was very involved in high school and college activities. She played the clarinet, was a majorette in Fritz Bramble’s award-winning band, participated in several plays, and sang in Patsy Guadnola’s choir in which she was selected for a sextet. She attended Western State College where she majored in speech and drama and minored in English. She was on the acrobatics team and became a campus leader, serving as president of several campus organizations.

After graduation she married Vernon T. Shelton, “Ted”, and they moved to Glenwood where Ted practiced law and Norma Lee taught junior high and high school. One of the joys of her life was teaching school and being a cheerleader sponsor/ coach. She particularly loved helping with homecoming and narrating the halftime shows. She was fondly known to many of her students as “Aunt Norma”. She was a skilled story teller and not a day went by that students didn’t come up and remember her stories and how she would work them into her classroom to make learning more interesting.

After retiring she and Ted spent their summers in Glenwood and wintered at their home in Tucson.

She was a Rainbow Girl (Eastern Star) and also became a Worthy Advisor and a Grand Officer. She was a member of the Glenwood Springs Methodist Church and PEO Chapter FY.

Two loves of her life were her husband Ted and her daughter Kristi. She always said she was so blessed by them, and they made life for her very special.

Norma Lee is survived by her husband Ted, daughter Kristi, brother Bill Barnes and his wife, Barb, sister Donna Keas, and sister-in-law Roseanne Shelton. She always felt she was blessed by all of her nieces, nephews and extended family.

In her daily prayers, she always thanked God for Ted, Kristi and her wonderful life. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many dear friends.

A small graveside service will be held April 10th at 10:30 am at Rosebud cemetery with a reception to follow at the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge. A larger celebration of life will be held in late June. Further information to follow.

All events will comply with COVID restrictions.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge scholarship fund in Norma’s name.