Obituary: Norma “Louise” Hailey

Norma "Louise" Hailey

Norma “Louise”

Hailey

September 9, 1931 – January 4, 2021

In loving memory of our Mom, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Norma “Louise” Hailey. Louise passed away peacefully in Glenwood Springs, Colorado at the age of 89 on January 4, 2021.

Louise was born in Holtville, California on September 9, 1931 to L.R. “Leacle” and Faye Scroggins. She had an older brother, Ronald Scroggins whom she shared many special memories with. Louise grew up spending her early years in Texas with her Dad, then moved with her Mom to Bakersfield, California where she later met and married the love of her life, Lloyd L. Hailey on April 21, 1951. They lived in Bakersfield until Lloyd’s death in 2004, and then she moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado to be with some of her children and grandchildren. Louise was a woman who could make you smile and feel loved no matter if she knew you for years or you had just met. She adored children, and was an avid dog lover, deeply devoted to her furry kids. She adored Colorado, especially the hummingbirds. She touched our lives with her charm, wit and caring spirit all of which helped her win the hearts of nearly all who met her.

Louise will be lovingly remembered by her family: beloved son Gregory Lee Hailey, of Glenwood Springs, his wife Terri, and children Leacle, Cassandra Irving (Mike), Patrick (Erin), Shelby Hailey and Carter Hailey; beloved son Michael Leacle Hailey, his wife Lisa of Arnold, California, and their children Mollie (Nick), Sarah Hailey, Jennifer Cannon (Brian), and Renee Kavanaugh (Ryan); beloved daughter Lynnette Hailey of Black Hawk, Colorado and her husband David D. Spellman; cherished great grandchildren, Cooper, Mackenzie, Jackson, Susie, David, Jonathan, Grace, Zeke, Hannah, Jackson, Colton, Margaret, Ewan, Cole, and James; loved ones and extended family members Scott, Margee and Chris Carvel of Bakersfield, California; and her late brother, Ronald Scroggins’ family of Bakersfield, California; along with friends from all over the country who are deeply saddened by her passing.

We remain tremendously grateful for the love, guidance and laughter our mom and grandma shared, may we always keep it with us. You were a blessing and the light of our lives. Godspeed Mom, thank you for everything.

The family will have a service this summer at Louise’s favorite beach in California. In lieu of flowers, please honor her love of dogs by donating in her name to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue in Glenwood Springs, CO.

“You left us beautiful memories, your love and quirky wisdom is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side”, unknown author.