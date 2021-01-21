Obituary: Norma Ziegler

Norma Ziegler

Norma Ziegler

June 25, 1939 – December 23, 2020

Norma Ziegler went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on 12/23/20 at the age of 81. Born in Peoria, IL to Berkley and Opal Johnson, Norma grew up with her brother Phil and sister Doris in Aurora, CO. From the time she was a young girl, Norma’s infectious laugh and ability to connect with everyone drew people to her. Even in the midst of her antics, Norma had the ability to listen and be with people so they felt known and understood.

Norma received a degree in Education at UNC in Greeley. While there, she met the love of her life, Robert Irvin Ziegler. They married on 6/24/61. In their marriage, Norma took on incalculable roles as they raised their two boys and followed God’s leading from Granby to Evergreen to Glenwood to Ft. Collins to Kalispell. Her favorite titles were Christ-Follower, Wife, Mom, and Friend. She threw herself wholeheartedly into each of these roles.

Bob died suddenly in 1995, but this tragic event had the blessed effects of drawing Norma closer to Jesus and strengthened her resolve to never let anyone she met be a stranger or walk away without hearing about her Savior.

After Bob’s death Norma spent the remainder of her life in the valley. She never married again as she believed Bob was the one true love of her life. Her beloved dog, Princess, became her constant companion. She spent many years in Rifle enjoying being near her sons and working in real estate. She loved watching her grandsons grow up and was always available for them to come over for snicky-snacks and a good talk.

Norma’s church family was an integral part of her life. She was a founding member at Mountain View Church in GWS. More recently, she served in “Celebrate Recovery” at New Life Fellowship in Rifle and finally worshipped at First Baptist Church in New Castle.

From Rifle, Norma moved to New Castle. She believed her little neighborhood was her calling in the last years of her life. She loved the friends she made there and spent many evenings laughing with her neighbors and sharing her love for Christ with them.

Norma ran her race well. Despite many years of living with pain, Norma was joyful, optimistic, and filled with hope, love and life. She will be greatly missed but we grieve with hope knowing that she is rejoicing in the presence of the living God.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Berkley and Opal Johnson; her brother, Phillip Johnson; her husband, Bob Ziegler; her son, Don Ziegler and her sweet dog Princess. She is survived by her sister, Doris Shrader (Beany); her son David (Kathy); her grandsons, Caleb (Kori), Joshua, and Micah (Jaime); her great-granddaughters, Ellie and Lucy; her daughter-in-law, Annette and many, many friends.