Obituary: Norman Cohen

Norman Cohen

Provided Photo

February 9, 1935 – October 5, 2022

Norman Cohen, 87, of Snowmass Village, CO, passed away at home on October 5, 2022, after a battle with lymphoma. His wife, Jeannette, was by his side.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Norm loved sports and adventure from an early age. He began speedskating at the age of 12. He ran track in high school and joined the rifle and pistol club, where he had the opportunity to compete in several national championships in rifle shooting. He was an avid skier. Norm became interested in sailing while living on the southern shore of Long Island. He also developed an interest in airplanes and got his pilot’s license. He pursued sailing and flying on and off throughout his life.

Just out of high school, Norm began a photographic career in New York. After assisting some of the most prestigious photographers of the era, including Richard Avedon, he opened his own advertising and fashion photography studio in Manhattan. That career lasted until 1971 when, after seeing an ad in the Sunday Times for “photographers wanted in Aspen Colorado”, Norm moved to the Roaring Fork Valley where he found his Shangri-La. After a short stint as a mountain photographer and a year working in the hardware store, Norm spent almost two decades as a lift operator and supervisor at Snowmass Ski Area and another twenty-plus years as a bus driver for the Town of Snowmass Village, where he was known for the classical music playing on the radio.

Norm and Jeannette were introduced by a mutual friend in the fall of 1987. The following summer, they got to know each other while riding bicycles together. Their friendship seamlessly evolved into 34 years of true love.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Dora Cohen and brother Stanley Cole (nee Cohen). He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Cohen, and extended family.

No service is planned at this time. Cards may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 5778, Snowmass Village, CO 81615. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley at http://www.hchotv.org/donate .