Obituary: Opal Morgenthaler
October 12, 1925 – August 23, 2022
Opal M. Morgenthaler passed away on 8/23/ 2022, at Jacob’s Care Center in Rogersville, MO after a long battle with dementia. Opal’s full obituary is posted on Hood Mortuary’s website at http://www.hoodmortuary.com.
Opal will be interred in the East Ignacio Cemetery on August 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled under the direction and care of the Hood Mortuary in Durango, CO.
Donations in Opal’s honor may be made to the Kiwanis Club in Battlement Mesa, CO for the benefit of the Terrific Kids Program or the Stars of Tomorrow program. Donations may be mailed to Grand Valley/Parachute Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 6155, Parachute, CO 81635.
