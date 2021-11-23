Obituary: Orville Hurt

Orville Hurt

Provided Photo

December 20, 1940 – November 13, 2021

Another cowboy went to heaven.

To know Orville was to love him. He was a cowboy through and through with many traits.

He knew how to ride a horse (broke or not), fix a fence, feed cows (in rain or snow) drive almost any type of equipment, turn a wrench, run a shovel and do whatever it takes to complete a job.

He never left a person without one of his many sayings. He put a smile on faces of those he knew as well as those he did not know. He never failed to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He became known as the guy who would wave to the neighbors and kids. People would drive by his home when he lived in Merced and then when he lived in Rifle just to see the wild flowers blooming in front of the porch.

Orville was preceded in death by his father Ormond L. Hurt, his Mother Myrtle Hurt, his Brother Walter Hurt, and his grandson Cody Hanks. He left behind his wife of 61 years, Mary Louise Hurt, his sister Nettie May Reynolds and brother George Decker. He had 5 children, Sherrill Hurt (Kirk), Sharon Miranda (Jeremiah), Shirley Regert (Roddy), Dwain Hurt (Jennifer), and Sara Hanks (Lester). He had many grandkids and great grandkids. Orville loved to bounce them on his knee and give them whisker rubs just to watch their faces light up and hear their laughs.

Orville had a way of bringing out the best in people. He is loved and will be missed by many who knew him.

A celebration of Orville’s life will followed at a later date.