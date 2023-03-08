Obituary: Oyen Hoffman
December 26, 1968 – February 11, 2023
Oyen’s magnificent light burned out February 11, 2023. May he be wrapped in a blanket of love,peace, and serenity. Oyen will forever be loved by his wife Beth, daughter Aislynn, family and friends. Join us in celebrating Oyen’s life March 10 10:00am at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home. Please consider a donation to Away Out in honor of Oyen.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.