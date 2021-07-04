Obituary: Pamela S. Tucker

Pamela S. Tucker

Pamela S.

Tucker

June 1, 1958 – June 11, 2021

Pamela Susan Tucker peacefully transitioned into a realm of color and light on June 11, 2021.

Pam was born to Jan L. Tucker and Velda (Turner) Tucker in Wellington TX on June 1, 1958. She spent her childhood in Snowmass, CO. Not the Snowmass that we know today, but the Old Snowmass that was quiet, small and lightly touched. Pam and her sisters felt very blessed to have grown up where they did, but for those of us who did not, Pam always painted a perfect picture through stories of what life was like in the 60’s and 70’s growing up in a winter wonderland. A vintage Christmas always comes to mind.

Pam graduated from Basalt High School in 1976. Her son, Levi Allen VanPelt was born in 1981 in Glenwood Springs, CO. Pam moved to Steamboat Springs, CO where she lived for 16 years then moved to Grants Pass, OR which was another one of her favorite places to be. Both her grandsons, the two humans she adored more than anything, were born in Grants Pass. Levi D. and Carter VanPelt were the reason she woke up in the morning. She raised these boys and taught them everything she possibly could. She loved them with every inch of her heart. She instilled love, compassion, reason, curiosity and so much more into them. She was and is so proud of them.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Jan L. and Velda Tucker. She leaves behind, her son, Levi A. VanPelt; grandsons: Levi D. and Carter VanPelt; sisters: Kim (Tucker) Guthrie Burch (Jeff) and Cindy Tucker Davis (Jet); niece, Allie Jan Guthrie and great-niece, Sunny Jan Guthrie and of course her little dog and constant companion, Floki.

We will miss Pam forever. Every time we laugh though, we will feel her right there with us.

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain”.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Pam Tucker Memorial Fund for Levi D. and Carter Allen VanPelt at any Bank of Colorado.

There will be no service at this time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

