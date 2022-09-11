Obituary: Pat Patterson

Pat Patterson

Provided Photo

January 4, 1944 – August 26, 2022

Pat left this world on August 26th, having been diagnosed with cancer this summer. He was born in Denver, CO to Ann (Schuerer) and Robert Patterson. He was raised with his younger sister Diane (McDougal) in Denver and went on to graduate from CU. In Boulder, he sought out a jewelry making class, but also found time to join a friend to ride their bikes from Boulder to California, a 1200 mile trip in 18 days! After college, Pat joined the Air Force and went to Vietnam. When he finished his tour of duty, he returned to Boulder, thinking he would attend law school. But a small store “on the hill” came up for sale and his path took a different turn. He opened his store, Pat Patterson Gold, and Silversmith, with only 12 pieces of his jewelry. He had love and appreciation of all things handmade, understood and valued the culture and stories of each piece he added to his store. You could always trust that something from the store was the real deal!

In 1987, he and his wife, Rosemary, moved to a ranch near Silt to grow medicinal herbs. They had never done any gardening, so the learning curve was steep. They dove in and learned about gardening, irrigating, caring for the land and for a variety of animals. Pat was always working at turning his dirt into soil… soil that would grow nutritious food. He believed food was medicine. In the garden and the neighboring hills where Pat hiked, were a variety of medicinal herbs that he used to heal animals and sometimes even people. When he found free time, he would pull out his fishing pole and head to Grizzly Creek or the Frying Pan River.

Pat sold his store in Boulder in 1992 and began to make jewelry for One of a Kind in Glenwood Springs, which later became Fine Things. The name Pat Patterson became widely recognized. Pat’s jewelry represented markers in many people’s lives: birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings. And many stories have been told of people noticing Pat’s jewelry on a stranger and then approaching them to ask, “Is that a Pat Patterson piece?” .

As a friend said, Pat had a megawatt smile, a great sense of humor and was always interested in other people and their life experiences. He strove to bring out the best in people, especially those lucky enough to work with him at the stores or on the ranch. He readily shared his knowledge and interests and will be remembered as a mentor to many.

He read voraciously… all subjects and all authors -He read them all.

Pat’s favorite quote by Wendall Berry …”We learn from our gardens to deal with the most urgent question of our time: How much is enough?”.

Please join us to celebrate Pat’s life on October 2 at Lakota Community Center from 3:00 to 5:00pm. Come share food, drink, and memories. Pat’s ashes will be spread over his beloved land with an honor guard.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to wear your Pat Patterson jewelry .

Donations may be made to Aspen Valley Land Trust where Pat and Rosemary have preserved their land in a conservation easement.