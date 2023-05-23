Obituary: Patricia Ann “Pat” Graddis

Patricia Ann "Pat" Graddis

Provided Photo

September 11, 1929 – April 18, 2023

Patricia Graddis, 93, who had a passion for skiing, gardening, and international travel, passed away peacefully in Amman, Jordan on April 18, 2023, while on a cruise to the Middle East.

Born Patricia Ann Luckenbill to Adrian and Edna (McDonald) Luckenbill on September 11, 1929; near Mediapolis, IA before moving to a farm in rural New Boston, IL where she graduated from high school in 1946 and attended two years of college. She married Jack L. Poffenbarger in November 1949 and had four children – Adrienne, Jaclyn, Richard, and Kim – before Jack was killed in a car accident on his way home from work.

She was married to and divorced from James R. Sleezer before moving to Glenwood Springs, CO in 1968 where she took a job with the New Castle School as a physical education teacher and pursued her love of skiing. She taught for five years in New Castle during which time she developed a ski program, teaching dozens of students to ski.

In 1971, she met and later married Morton Graddis, one of the supporters of the school’s ski program and a prominent builder in the area. Together they built a 41-unit low-income apartment complex – 23rd St. East, over 500 homes in the Roaring Fork Valley, and two senior citizen projects – Manor 1 & Manor 2, in Glenwood Springs. They loved to travel and ski internationally and upon his death in 1987, Patricia continued both skiing and traveling as well as taking up gardening.

In 1990, she met her longtime partner and companion, John “Jack” Pavell of Aspen, CO. They enjoyed skiing, gardening, horseback riding at Sweetwater Lake Resort, dining at The Rivers, and traveling together until his passing in 2008. After his passing, she continued to maintain her large garden and began exercising regularly at the Community Center in Glenwood Springs as well as walking several miles a day to keep in shape. She was able to ski until age 88 and continued traveling and gardening thereafter. She took numerous river cruises throughout Europe and Russia up to the end, doing what she loved – traveling to faraway lands.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son, Richard M. Poffenbarger, and longtime companion, Jack Pavell. She is survived by her daughters, Adrienne Brink Scheu (Kent), Jaclyn M. Wenschhof, and Kim Poffenbarger Decker (Byron), her sister Joan (Jerry) Fausett, brother, William “Bill” Luckenbill, and sister-in-law, Benita Grooms, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, six stepchildren, and ten step grandchildren, and her many friends.

Two Celebrations of Her Life will be held:

June 3, 2023 Glenwood Springs Community Center, Glenwood Springs, CO 2pm – 4pm and

July 15, 2023 Fish Fry Park, New Boston, IL 11am – 4pm where lunch will be served at noon

We ask in lieu of flowers that people donate to the charity of your choice in her memory.