Obituary: Patricia “Aunt Pat” Kearns Maddalone

Patricia "Aunt Pat" Kearns Maddalone

Patricia “Aunt

Pat” Kearns Maddalone

November 16, 1928 – August 11, 2020

Born in Aspen in 1928 to families of ranchers and homesteaders in Brush Creek (now called Snowmass) and miners and homesteaders in Conundrum Creek, she began her education in the original one-room Brush Creek School and advanced through Aspen High School. Her education never ended.

When the death of her husband made her a widow with a daughter to support, she began working in her uncle Ed Tiedermann’s store. She transitioned from there to the county treasurer’s office; from there to the Aspen Valley Hospital in the Mennonite administration; and ultimately with Fritz and Fabi Benedict. With widowhood came her firm belief about a woman’s right and responsibility to be independent.

Her Time with the Benedicts ended when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Thanks to a panel of doctors from Georgetown University Hospital and the Mayo Clinic, she received a 30-year bonus of life. Although her last two years bore challenges, she always found a way and a reason to celebrate.

Preceded in death by her parents Owen and Maymie Kearns, brother Thomas, and husbands Edward Popish and Charles Maddalone.

Survived by daughter Marlene Popish Maddalone, sister Luetta Whitson, sisters-in-law Lillian Popish Dalton and Joyce Christiansen Kearns, and multitudes of nieces and nephews. This is why she was always introduced as “Aunt Pat.”

Aunt Pat supported music and social services wherever she lived. So in lieu of flowers, please contribute to Lift-up, Tom’s Door, the Basalt Library Music Program or something similar.

Mass was celebrated at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, which received its land from Pat’s grandfather Phillip Crosby. Burial in Red Butte Cemetery followed.

Since the funeral and burial were private. Everyone is encouraged to say a rosary for Aunt Pat at your convenience and/or visit in Red Butte. Marlene’s headstone is a bench right next to Pat and Chuck. Take a left after the entrance to Red Butte and follow to first intersection. We are on the corner.