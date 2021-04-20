Obituary: Patricia Cordova
Patricia Cordova
June 21, 1938 – April 10, 2021
Patricia (Pat) Ann Cordova passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the age of 82 after a brief battle with leukemia in Grand Junction Colorado. Pat was born to Chet and Catherine Alderton on June 21, 1938 in Colorado Springs, CO. and has a brother, John Alderton, that still resides in Colorado Springs. She attended school in Colorado Springs and remained in the area until the 1980s. She relocated to Breckenridge and eventually settled in Rifle, Colorado where she lived with her dog, Frisky, until she passed. Pat married Richard Cordova on April 18, 1956 and had two children, Marilyn (Hogan) and Richard Cordova Jr. Richard proceeded her in death on May 5, 2020. She was a loving mother and had an incredible work ethic. She worked as a legal secretary until she retired, due to Covid, at the age of 81. Up until her final months, she considered going back to work. Pat is survived by Marilyn (Marc) Hogan, Richard Cordova Jr. (Susan Reed), John (Wanda) Alderton, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held in New Castle, Colorado this summer for both Pat and Richard at a date to be announced.
