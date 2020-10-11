Obituary: Patricia Davis

Patricia Davis

September 29, 1939 – October 4, 2020

Our precious Mom went to be with the Lord, October 4th, on a beautiful Sunday morning. She peacefully and quietly fell asleep and woke up in the presence of our Lord and Savior. It was a glorious transition.

Pat was born in Salida, Colorado to Robert and Regina Brazil. She lived many years in Salida and married her high school sweetheart. After adventures to California, Denver, and Delta, they settled in Rifle in 1976.

Pat had a calling on her life, not only with her grandchildren but many children in the Rifle area. She watched toddlers grow up to be young adults while doing home childcare. They treasured her just as much as she treasured them.

She is survived by her brothers: Robert (MaryAnn), Mike (Linda), and sister, Jeanie. Her husband LeRoy and their children Mike (Lynne), Randy (Caren), and Kelly (Greg Davidson). Her beloved grandchildren were the light of her life, Gregory, Cheyenne, Matthew, Katelyn, and Andrew. Also leaving behind many nieces and nephews. To Alice, you are priceless. Thank you for all the smiles- We love you.

Preceded in death by Parents, Robert and Regina Brazil, brother-in-law- Glenn Everett, cousin, Charlie Hibbs.

We would like to recognize each staff member at E.D Moore Care Center in Rifle—Thank you for the extra special care, love, and kindness that you gave to our Mom.