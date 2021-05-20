Obituary: Patricia Lynn Nelson

Patricia Lynn Nelson

Patricia Lynn

Nelson

December 30, 1958 – May 16, 2021

Patricia Lynn Nelson sadly passed away May 16th, 2021 at the young age of 62. Having fought, more than hard, for two long months, she succumbed to health complications following a severe case of Covid.

Born on December 30th, 1958 in Austin Minnesota, Patricia, known to most as Patty, resided in the gorgeous mountain town of Marble, Colorado since 1993. A caring and attentive partner, Patty shared 40 years of marriage and over 45 years of commitment to her faithful husband David. Playing an integral role in managing her husband’s art business, Patty found fulfillment in helping succeed in their lifetime endeavors of being entrepreneurs, raising their family, and enjoying traveling and cruises.

Patty was the Matriarch of her family. A beautiful and endearing mother of five and grandmother to three, she is survived by her Grandchildren, James, Evan and Lane, Children Richard, Angela, Melissa, Laura and Sarah, her loving Husband David, Sister Kathy and Mother Robin. Patty was preceded in death by her woodworking Father Henry and God loving Sister, Barbra.

A public Celebration of Life and funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 5th at the Marble Community Church with an after-service fellowship at the Marble Park. Pastor Linda Boylan will officiate. All friends and relatives are encouraged to attend, helping to give the farewell that this incredible soul deserves. Patty will be dearly missed.