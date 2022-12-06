Obituary: Patricia Nolen

Patricia Nolen

Provided Photo

November 2, 1929 – November 30, 2022

Patricia Wolff Nolen, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at her home in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was born November 2, 1929 to Dr. John Powers Wolff and Mabel Daniels Wolff in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She had a great interest in modern dance from a young age through college, also enjoyed skiing, hiking, swimming and tennis, and became proficient at sewing and embroidery. Growing up, Patricia enjoyed frequent family trips to California. When she was 12, her father, a surgeon, left for WWII to the Solomon Islands. These were difficult years for all, including her family.

Patricia graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City in 1947. She continued her education at Hollins College and graduated from University of Oklahoma with a degree in bacteriology. There she enjoyed her membership in the KKG sorority. Patricia first visited Winter Park at the age of 22 and fell in love with skiing. This passion brought her to places such as Sun Valley, which she described “like a Sonja Henie movie.”

In 1953 she married Jerry Schultz, a medical student, and they had two children, Leslie and Bill. They moved to Los Angeles where he began his surgical residency at UCLA. At this time, doctors were being drafted and they spent 3 years in Würzburg, Germany. Here they enjoyed traveling most of Europe and Scandinavia, skiing at Davos, Kitzbühel, Lecht, Zürs and St. Anton. They returned to Denver in 1960 and had their third child, Sarah. While there, Patricia worked as a docent for the new Denver Art Museum. They divorced in 1973.

Patricia moved to Norman, Oklahoma and obtained her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Oklahoma. She practiced for 15 years in several mental health clinics and in private practice. In 1980, she moved to Glenwood Springs for two years and then returned to Oklahoma City where she met Jitter at their tennis club. They married in 1988. When Jitter retired from the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in 1994, they moved to Glenwood Springs and enjoyed tennis, hiking, and skiing in Colorado. They were also active with their church, The 100 Club, and the Glenwood Springs Garden Club. Jitter and Patricia loved traveling and had many adventures around the world.

Patricia is survived by her children: Leslie (Mark) Anema, Bill Schultz, Sarah Schultz; grandchildren: Andrew (Maggie) Anema, Karen (Lee) Loucks; great-grandchildren: Caleb and Madelyn; and stepdaughters Cindy Page (Kim) and Lysa (David) Holmes and their families. She is preceded in death by her husband Calvin “Jitter” Nolen, her parents, and her brother, John.

A private memorial gathering will be held in honor of Patricia and Jitter.