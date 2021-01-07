Obituary: Patrick Charles Hayes

Patrick Charles Hayes

Provided Photo

Patrick Charles

Hayes

May 21, 1946 – December 26, 2020

“Pat” grew up near Disneyland in California and had many wonderful and interesting stories to tell of his childhood including where to climb the fence. He has always loved sports of all kinds and golfing in particular. He did not miss many days playing here at Rifle in the summer and Arizona courses in the winter. He and his wife Bonnie golfed in 49 states as part of their “bucket list.” Pat was a great fan of the Colorado Rockies (perhaps influenced by Taco Bell’s free tacos when they won). He loved all sports and participated in them starting as a little league coach in Norwalk California, a high school freshman basketball coach in Rifle, and as a basketball referee around the state of Colorado. He was a co-owner of a business locally, a manager with BFI, a guard at Garfield County Jail and even managed Rifle Creek Golf Course for a time. Pat served in the Army during the Vietnam War where he lost his brother Dennis.

Pat married his wife, Bonnie Dean Harris, at the famous “Little White Chapel” in Las Vegas. With Bonnie, he got an instant family of two active boys, and a sweet daughter. They were soon surprised with a third son. Pat is survived by his wife of 51 years Bonnie Hayes, his sons Danny Phelps (Ebru), David Phelps, and Dennis Hayes, his brothers Mike Hayes (Laurelie) and Tim Hayes (Jay), his granddaughters Tanya, Danielle, Cassandra, and Vickie and a grandson Tyler.

He is preceded in death by his father Vince, his mother Helen, his brother Dennis, his daughter Vickie, a grandson Gregory, and a nephew David O’Toole.