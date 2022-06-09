Obituary: Paul Gordon Esbeck
January 9, 1969 – May 1, 2022
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO – Paul Gordon Esbeck, age 53, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 1, 2022 after enduring complications with lung cancer.
Paul was born on January 9, 1969 in Marshalltown, Iowa. He was the son of Gordon and Mary Lou (Armstrong) Esbeck. He was a 1987 graduate of Tipton High School, Tipton, Iowa. Paul married Anna Koski on July 1, 1998 in Glenwood Springs. He was employed as a Radiographer with Aspen Valley Hospital, Glenwood Medical Associates as well as Valley View Hospital, all in the Glenwood area. Paul enjoyed golf, skiing, fly-fishing, cracking witty jokes, and spending time with his daughter. He was a member of the Glenwood Springs Masonic Lodge #64.
Survivors include, one daughter, Mary Margaret Esbeck of Glenwood Springs; his father, Gordon Esbeck of Tipton, Iowa; three brothers, Craig Esbeck of Iowa City, Iowa, William (Teresa) Esbeck and John (Maryann) Esbeck both of Tipton, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
No formal memorial service will be held but his daughter and close friends will honor him at Cathedral Lake this summer.
