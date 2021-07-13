Obituary: Paul R. Hunter

Paul R. Hunter

March 29, 1946 – June 28, 2021

Paul Reid Hunter, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, friend to so many, and known to some as “The Mechanic’s Mechanic”, passed away of COVID, surrounded by his Family on June 28th, 2021. He was 75 years old.

Paul is survived by his sons, David (TX) and Wolfgang (CO), daughter, Nevada (CO), “son”, Randy (TN), grandson, Hunter (TX), granddaughter, Tessa (TX), nieces, Kim & Beth (TN), niece, Susie (PA), sister, Amanda (TN), and long-time partner/(ex) wife, Anne (CO). Paul is pre-deceased by father, William, mother, Pauline, and brother, David.

Paul was born on March 29, 1946, in Nashville, TN, to William and Pauline Hunter. He grew up in Nashville, where he lived with his mother, father, and brother. When Paul was a boy, he lived for some time with his father in Colorado Springs, where he was stationed in the Air Force. After some time, Paul went back to Tennessee and attended UT in Knoxville. He also taught some auto mechanics classes there. For 15 years, Paul owned and ran Hunter’s Import Auto in Knoxville, where he specialized in VWs, Porsches, and Audis. He became an expert tech in European auto repair, and went on most of his life working on those among other import models. Most of Paul’s work-life was spent in various shops in Tennessee, Atlanta, and finally Colorado. This was his most desired location to live since seeing it for the first time while visiting his father during his childhood.

After 40 years as an Auto Tech, Paul decided to start a new career as a Franchise Owner & Distributor for MATCO Tools. His seasoned experience as a mechanic boosted him into being an expert tool distributor for many shops throughout the valley.

Paul was also known to so many who loved to ride motorcycles (especially Harleys!). Some of the best adventures of his life were the times riding in the wind with his “brothers and sisters”. Sturgis rallies, charity rides, and cross-country trips are just to name a few. Most of all, he is remembered for his sense of humor, his smile, and his all-time dedication to helping others. Whether it was telling a joke, assisting or teaching how to repair, caring for those who were sick or down, whether he knew them or not, Paul was there.

At this point, most may think that Paul had had quite an adventure-packed life, but the most treasured are his children. David, Nevada, Wolfgang and Randy, were gifted by God a strong, loving, humorous & helpful dad, who was always there for them. The deep-hearted pain of losing their dad has only been comforted by not only memories, but the utmost outreach of love and support from family and friends all over.

Ride In Peace, Paul.

Paul’s family would like to thank Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, CO for giving Paul the best care he could have during his last days.

A Celebration of Life for Paul will be held outdoors on Saturday, July 24th from 5-9pm, at 32956 River Frontage Road, Silt, CO 81652. All bikes welcome! Watch for signs along road. Please RSVP to Nevada Hunter at (970) 618-5847 or Wolfgang Hunter at (970) 456-5985.