Obituary: Paul R. Smith
July 18, 1931 – May 28, 2021
Paul Richard Smith of Carbondale passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 28th. Paul and his wife Dorothy J. were owners and operators of Aspen Plumbing and Heating Company from the late 70’s through 2010. Paul was an avid skier and hobbyist. He is survived by his son Peter and daughter Cynthia. He was preceded in death by sons Paul Jr. and William (Bill) and wife Dorothy. A service open to all who wish to attend is scheduled for Friday June 4th at 10:00 am; St. Mary of the Crown Church. 397 White Hill Rd, Carbondale, CO 81623. The following interment shall be at the Carbondale Evergreen Cemetery at approximately 11:00 am. Farnum Holt Funeral Home has further details if needed.
