Obituary: Paul Ritter

Paul Ritter

Provided Photo

August 11, 1946 – April 25, 2022

Paul Bosley Ritter passed away at his home in Silt, Colorado on April 25, 2022 with family by his side after a five-year battle with ALS. He was 75.

Paul was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 11, 1946 to Paul Andrew Ritter, Jr. and Dorothy Augusta Ritter (nee Bosley). He spent his childhood in Severna Park, Maryland, graduating from Severna Park High School in 1964. He went on to graduate from the University of Baltimore in 1968.

He married Connie Jean Walker on May 22, 1975, and they moved to Colorado where Paul fell in love with the mountains and worked as a paint contractor for 33 years between Rifle and Aspen.

He loved spending time with his family hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, sledding, ice skating, taking drives, and exploring the US. He climbed many of Colorado’s Fourteeners. Paul was well known for his stories, humor, and enthusiasm for life.

He is survived by his wife Connie, sons Travis Ritter and Michael Ritter, daughters Dusty Parker and Jessica Terrell, ten grandchildren, and his two sisters Dorothy Thomas and Patricia Wemmer.