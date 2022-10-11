Obituary: Pauline Haas
July 28, 1942 – October 4, 2022
Born July 28th, 1942 to Paul & Louise Sours in Silt into a family of four with surviving siblings Doug Sours, Beth Dunn & Donnie Sours (deceased). Pauline attended school at the historic Fairview Country School, Loveland School, and Rifle High School. Pauline was a lifelong resident of Silt Colorado. She passed Tuesday October 4th at home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She is survived by her Husband of 59 years Gary Haas, and their 4 children – Robby Haas, Dawna (Roger) Dowdell, Shawna (Roy) Fazzi, & Stephanie (Brian) Hart. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, with one more on the way. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Pauline worked in the cafeteria at RE2 school district for 39 years. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday October 22nd at 10:00am held at the First Baptist Church of Garfield County, located at 632 Grand Ave in Silt.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.