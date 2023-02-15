Obituary: Pearl Afton (Langstaff) Jewell
May 15, 1938 – January 25, 2023
Pearl was born to Vivian (Black) and Ira Langstaff of Rifle Creek on May 15, 1938. Pearl was the third child of five. Pearl attended Austin School in Rifle Gap through eighth grade. She graduated from Rifle Union High School class of 56’.
Pearl married W. Wayne Jewell in Rifle November 17, 1957. Together they raised three children.
Pearl’s survivors are son Bruce (Darlene) of Minnesota, daughter Darla of Rifle, brother Raymond (Elaine), sister-in-law Linda Langstaff and many nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren were/are the apple of her eye, Marcella (Greg) King, Matthew (Katlin) Jewell, Misti (Tobin) Jewell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Vivian, in-laws Charlie and Martha Jewell, daughters Debra Sue & Leslie Kaye, Pearl’s husband Wayne, siblings Kenneth (Barbara), H. Wayne, and Vivian B. (Howard) Mathers.
Pearl was a wife, mother and dutiful daughter who cared for her parents as the need arose. She played a big hand in the raising of her young siblings, Raymond and Wayne. Daughter Darla was Pearl’s caregiver in recent years.
Family was a big part of her life growing up with cousins and gaining new sisters and brothers through marriage. Traveling with her husband Wayne after retirement was a special time, visiting extended family, cousins, and seeing the National Parks and other National Forests. Upon retiring from being retired Pearl and Wayne helped Darla keep the Antlers place up.
Pearl was a horsewoman; growing up she spent as much time as possible on horseback. Multiple jobs in the Rifle area included Pools Hardware, Montgomery Wards catalog store, Cameo craft paints, Cross Jewelers and Mr.Gillespie.
Per Pearl’s request, no services are planned.
