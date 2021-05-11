Obituary: Pearl Darlene Snook

Pearl Darlene Snook

Pearl Darlene

Snook

August 5, 1927 – May 7, 2021

Darlene passed away at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, CO on Friday May 7th. She was born on the family farm in Clearfield Iowa to Robert and Violet Muir. The family moved to Fort Morgan Colorado where Darlene graduated from High School and took a job as a book keeper for the local grain operator. She would soon move on to begin her career in banking that would take her from Denver to Aspen and Glenwood Springs. She had many fond memories of Aspen including meeting John Wayne at the bank. Darlene worked for Bank of Colorado in Glenwood and during this time she met and married Henry “Hank” Snook. They were fixtures up at the Glenwood Springs golf course and when not golfing they could be found hunting for golf balls which they would clean and resell. In retirement they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. visiting family and friends. Darlene was also an accomplished bowler and a lover of animals especially her dog Snooky.

Darlene is survived by her brother Robert Burl Muir of Colorado Springs, Step son Henry Lawrence (Midge) Snook and Step daughter Paulie Ann (Lonnie) Dorman of Grand Junction. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

In honor of her wishes there will be no funeral service.