Obituary: Pearl Darlene Snook
Snook
August 5, 1927 – May 7, 2021
Darlene passed away at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, CO on Friday May 7th. She was born on the family farm in Clearfield Iowa to Robert and Violet Muir. The family moved to Fort Morgan Colorado where Darlene graduated from High School and took a job as a book keeper for the local grain operator. She would soon move on to begin her career in banking that would take her from Denver to Aspen and Glenwood Springs. She had many fond memories of Aspen including meeting John Wayne at the bank. Darlene worked for Bank of Colorado in Glenwood and during this time she met and married Henry “Hank” Snook. They were fixtures up at the Glenwood Springs golf course and when not golfing they could be found hunting for golf balls which they would clean and resell. In retirement they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. visiting family and friends. Darlene was also an accomplished bowler and a lover of animals especially her dog Snooky.
Darlene is survived by her brother Robert Burl Muir of Colorado Springs, Step son Henry Lawrence (Midge) Snook and Step daughter Paulie Ann (Lonnie) Dorman of Grand Junction. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
In honor of her wishes there will be no funeral service.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User