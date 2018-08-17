Obituary: Peggy Gwen McKinster

Peggy Gwen McKinster, 65 of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, peacefully passed on August 5, 2018, surrounded by her family. Born on August 14, 1952, in Kenilworth, Utah, to Garth D. and Marie Ann (Sherman) Hyatt. Peggy grew up in Glenwood Springs and graduated from Glenwood Springs High School. She went to Mesa College with her best friend Nancy, earning a degree in Early Childhood Development. After college, she married Jerry McKinster. They had two beautiful girls, who later brought son-in-laws and grandchildren into Peggy's world creating a beautiful family that was her continual source of joy.

There were two things you didn't mess with, where Peggy was concerned.her son-in-laws and the Denver Broncos. Both, she loved dearly. She also felt that part of her heart was in Texas, where she would frequently travel to spend time with her beloved grandchildren. In her free time, you would find Peggy reading a Nora Roberts or Mary Higgins Clark novel, going to the movies with her sister Doris, or having lunch with her dear friend Sherry, listening to her country music favorite, Garth Brooks, or enjoying a swim at the hot springs pool. May each beautiful sunset, Colorado wildflower, and hike to Hanging Lake be reminders of Peggy and her love of nature.

Peggy was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many roles including teaching the primary class, volunteering with the Relief Society, and mentoring others as a visiting teacher. Most will know Peggy from the 30+ years she spent as a cashier at Safeway, sharing smiles and serving her community. She loved helping others and leaves behind a beautiful legacy of kindness and generosity.

She is survived by her daughters Donna Ilseng and husband Matthew, Louann Skahill and husband Corey, grandchildren Austin and Taylor Skahill and Makayla and Marcus Ilseng, sister Doris Hyatt, brother Boyd Hyatt and wife Barbara, niece Tiffany Hyatt Worley and husband Jesse Worley, great niece Zoey and her beloved cat Meme.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 409 29th St, Glenwood Springs, CO with reception to follow. Share memories and condolences at http://www.CremationAdvocates.net.

Memorial donations may be made to Colorado Animal Rescue Inc. (www.coloradoanimalrescue.org/donate) or the Advocate Safehouse Project (www.advocatesafehouse.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, Marble Falls, TX 78654. (830)798-8413