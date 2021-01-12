Obituary: Peggy Litwiller

Peggy Litwiller

Provided Photo

Peggy Litwiller

May 29, 1957 – January 1, 2021

Peggy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly January 1st, 2021 at age 63.

She was born May 29th, 1957 to Charleen and Paul Bagley in Glenwood Springs and grew up on the family farm in Silt Mesa. She milked the cows, fed the lambs, and rolled hay bales. But most importantly, her childhood was full of riding horses, swimming in the ditch, and anything else fearless and carefree.

Peggy continued to make Silt her home and was blessed with a daughter, Jennifer and then a son, Collin. She was very active in her community playing softball and serving as a volunteer firefighter. Her will to serve others led Peggy to become an EMT. Throughout her life, putting people and animals ahead of her own well-being became her mainstay.

In 1987, Peggy married the love of her life, Randy, and gained a second son, Derek. They began their life together on Fruitland Mesa outside of Crawford, CO where she would spend the remainder of her adventurous life. She also made an impact in this community with her love of horses by helping move neighbors’ cows to summer pastures. Peggy and Randy recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Peggy was passionate about life — she loved to hunt mushrooms in Colorado, explore the west coast, and travel the world with Mexico and Europe her favorite. She also had a passion for cooking and mastered any type of meal one could imagine.

Throughout her life, Peggy struggled with several life-threatening health issues. Her unwavering faith in the Lord kept her strong and helped her overcome many of these challenges. She was completely at peace knowing she would be by God’s side in a better place when the time came.

Peggy’s charisma, liveliness and nurturing personality touched all who knew her. She will truly be missed and her warm energy will not be forgotten.

Peggy is survived by her husband, two sons, one daughter, five grandkids, her parents, two sisters, a brother, and countless nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the First Baptist Church 203 W. Main Street, Hotchkiss, CO 81419.