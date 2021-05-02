Obituary: Peggy Vedder

Peggy Vedder

Provided Photo

Peggy Vedder

August 13, 1934 – April 27, 2021

Peggy Jean Vedder, age 87 of Glenwood Springs, Co. passed away on April 27 2021, at the Morning Star assisted living facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was the daughter of Agge and Christine Gram.. Peggy and Daniel (Dan) Vedder graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin and were wed at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on Nov. 1, 1952. They were happily married for 69 years.

Peggy and Dan remained in Kenosha until 1955 when Dan graduated from Dental School and accepted a Dental internship at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital Aurora Colorado and then Beaumont Army Hospital El Paso Texas. Upon completion of his service, Peggy and Dan decided to return to Aurora where Dan went into private practice in General Dentistry for 29 years until he retired in 1990.

Peggy and Dan, along with their children, fully embraced the outdoor lifestyle that Colorado offered. The family explored the Colorado Rockies from top to bottom, where favorite activities included camping, fishing, hiking, rafting, and biking. Summer vacations extended the adventure to neighboring mountain states and beyond.These adventures later continued with grandchildren in tow.

Peggy and Dan moved to the Pinery community in Parker, Colorado, in 1976, which allowed them to pursue their favorite recreational activity, golf, with the many friends they made in this close-knit community. After retirement, they lived part-time in Glenwood Springs Colorado until relocating there full-time in 2016. The couple frequented the world famous Glenwood Springs hot springs on a daily basis where they established a social circle of like minded friends. Glenwood Springs was also the location of annual family reunions which was the highlight of the year for family.

Peggy was a dedicated mother who cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen making delicious meals for the family. Her favorite leisure activities were hiking, bird watching and reading.

She is survived by three children: Lorna (Rick) Becvarik, Fort Collins, Colo.; Steve (Angela) Vedder, San Diego; and Martin (Lisa) Vedder, Aurora, Colo., six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dan, their son Daniel R. Vedder and her sisters Nancy and Sherly.