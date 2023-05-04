Obituary: PELENO GEORGE MONTOVER

PELENO GEORGE MONTOVER

Provided Photo

May 1, 1923 – April 27, 2023

Peleno, age 99 of Clifton, Colorado passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023, at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Grand Junction with his beloved son Bill and family by his side.

He was born on May 1, 1923, in Carbondale, Colorado, the son of Joseph and Aline Lety Montover. In 1943 Peleno married Norma Louise Jolley. Peleno worked for Garfield County for 40 years where he retired and moved from Silt to Clifton, CO. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Peleno is survived by his son Bill Montover (Karen) of Grand Junction, daughter Judy Crandell (Keith) of Silt, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, and many more relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Garfield County, 602 Grand Avenue, Silt, CO 81652 with graveside services following at Skyline Cemetery in Silt, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Peleno’s memory to HopeWest, 3090 N 12th St, St B, Grand Junction, CO (hopewestco.org) or Aspen Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center 622 28 ¼ Road, Grand Junction, CO (www.sinceriseniorliving.com/aspen-ridge)

Family and friends may leave condolences on Peleno’s Tribute Wall by visiting http://www.EllisFamilyServices.com .