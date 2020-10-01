Obituary: Penelope A. Pappas
Pappas
September 8, 2020
“Penny” Pappas & her husband “Stain” (d. 2015) lived for 34 years in Crystal River Valley.
Penny’s & Stain’s parents arrived in Colorado 1890s & 1900s & were founding members of the Greek Orthodox parish in Denver. Sadly, Penny’s mother passed when she was seven. She married Stain in 1943. As a Captain in the Air Corps, he was stationed in London during WWII.
Active in church, she was the organist until the 1960s. She loved being part of service organizations. In 1960 she was Chairman of the Annual March of Dimes fund drive.
With Stain, she owned the Royal Dell Coffee Shop in East Denver. She also worked at the Denver Public Schools book depository. On retirement she & Stain moved to Carbondale to be near her daughter & grandchildren.
At her home near the KOA Campground she became friends with everyone she met: neighbors, sewing circles, Red Hats & others. She loved to play golf & fish with Stain. She was always active, never content to sit still.
A generous lady with a huge heart for everyone, she was loved by all. She will leave a big hole in so many lives. We love you, mom, & miss you deeply already.
She is survived by children Dean Pappas, Kathy Piffer, & EJ Pappas, grandchildren Niko Pappas, Matt Piffer, & Mary Ellen Piffer, & great grandchildren Collins & Zeb Piffer.
Services were in Denver, 9/15/20, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Burial was at Fairmount Cemetery next to Stain, her parents, & other relatives.
Donations to the Assumption Cathedral in Denver, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Grand Junction, or to International Orthodox Charities: https://iocc.org/
Interview by Walter Gallacher at (see: Tue, 17 Apr 2018 / Penny Pappas):
Funeral service at Assumption Cathedral available to view at:
Live from Mevo The Assumption of the Theotokos Cathedral of DenverPosted by Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver on Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Full obit at Fairmount Mortuary Website.
