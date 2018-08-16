Obituary: Perry Dyson Inhofe, Jr.

Perry Dyson Inhofe, Jr. passed away in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on August 10, 2018. Perry was born September 10, 1933 in Iowa. He was the former president and CEO of Mid-Continent Casualty Company. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; Two daughters, Melinda (Tom) Smith, and Marilyn (Steve) Davis; six grand-children and ten great-grandchildren.