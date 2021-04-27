Obituary: Peter C. Hille
July 24, 1940 – April 9, 2021
Peter C. Hille, 80, passed away peacefully in his home on April 9, 2021. He was born July 24, 1940, the son of Frank O. Hille and Mary Elizabeth Crowell Hille of Pompton Plains, N.J. A graduate of Butler High School, Butler N.J. He attended Olivet College in Michigan. In 1966, he moved to Glenwood Springs, Co where he grew to love living in the Roaring Fork Valley. Peter became very active in AA as he celebrated his own 38 years of sobriety. Becoming a level 3 certified substance abuse counselor, he devoted himself to others seeking freedom from addictions. This work was in Glenwood’s youth recovery center, various prison addiction programs and local counseling services, eventually leading to his own agency, Peter C Hille and Associates, retiring at age 76. However because of his care for others, he continued counseling and mentoring others right up till his death. With all his interactions, he always shared his devotion to Christ. His love of teaching extended to sports also. He was a level 3 ski instructor, a teaching professional at Westbank Ranch Golf Course, helped establish Glenwood’s golf course and assisted coaching the Glenwood Springs girls tennis teams. His enthusiasm and joy at helping others was both contagious and enthusiastic.
Peter is survived by his son Parker (Barb), brother Steve (Cathy), nieces Dana (Brian) and Cara (Dustin) and nephews Alex and Shane. He was proceeded in death by his parents Frank O. Hille and Mary Elizabeth Crowell Hille and his daughter Kim.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude’s in Peter’s honor as he gave to honor his daughter Kim, who died of cancer.
