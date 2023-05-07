Obituary: Peter Hans Hill
March 20, 1963 – March 3, 2022
A very special being left us unexpectedly weeks before his 59th birthday.
Peter was a beautiful soul filled with love, compassion and unconditional generosity to all. He left us while cooking meals to nourish those less fortunate; something he often did. A true artist in all his endeavors – music, paintings, hair dressing, cooking.
Peter was preceded in death by his grandparents, father and brother, Jeffery. He is survived by his precious cats, mother (Elaine) sisters (Sybil and Ingrid) and their families and Aunt Edie. The beautiful memories left behind are treasured by those who knew and loved him.
