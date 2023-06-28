Obituary: Peter Lundgren

January 13, 1956 – June 8, 2023

Peter Kent Lundgren, born January 13, 1956, in Minneapolis MN to Vern and Shirley Lundgren, left this life on June 8, 2023.

Pete, mom, and two siblings moved to Wheatridge CO in 1968, then to Glenwood Springs in 1971, with Pete graduating from Glenwood Springs High School in 1974. As a teenager and young man, Pete loved spending time in the Roaring Fork Valley with his friends, skiing at Sunlight, hanging out at the Hot Springs Pool, and especially “spelunking” in what is now the Glenwood Caverns. Pete proudly served his country for 41 years, 22 years active duty Air Force Flight Line and 19 years as a System Engineer for a civil defense contractor. Most of that time was in Germany, where he made many European friends, and met both of his wives. In the summer of 2018, Pete spent the entire month of July in Colorado (and beyond) seeing all his old buddies, and just having a great time with everyone. It was after that happy visit that he started to consider returning to the United States. In 2021, Pete and his wife Angelika made the move from Germany to Grand Junction, where he could begin enjoying his retirement. Pete spent time in the great outdoors that he loved, whether it be boating or motorcycle riding. He also adopted a wonderful dog, Trigger, and a beautiful Bengal cat, Gracie. Both animals were given a warm, loving home and Pete benefited from the companionship with his pets.

Despite battling cancer for three years, Pete still tried to live life to the fullest. Our hearts are heavy with losing Pete, but we’ll always remember the good times.

Surviving Pete is his mother, Shirley Wold, sister, Erika Borges, nephew and niece Zachary Borges and Chloe Borges, cousins Kristina Meredith and Erica Brager, and aunt Bonnie Quirk. Pete was preceded in death by both of his wives, Ingrid and Angelika, his brother, Tony, his father, Vern, and aunt Judie Malievsky.

A formal military ceremony will take place at 10AM on Thursday, July 20th, Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction.