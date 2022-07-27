Obituary: Phil Anderson

Phil Anderson

Provided Photo

December 10, 1928 – July 22, 2022

Phil came from Nebraska, one of four children that Ethel and Elmer Anderson raised on a farm near Holdrege. At 14, he started as a stocker with Hestedâ€™s variety stores.

Four years later, Phil graduated from high school, married his schoolmate and fellow Lutheran Joan (Sall) and worked as assistant manager to Mr. Hested in the companyâ€™s flagship store. Joan and Phil welcomed their first child, Monica (Miller), eleven months after their January marriage.

Phil soon became the youngest Hestedâ€™s store manager in the country, and they moved seven times in seven years, as Phil proved his ability to turn distressed operations into thriving stores. After they added Connie (Zimmer) and Angie (Parkison) to their family, Phil and Joan arrived in Glenwood Springs in 1954, where he managed a Hestedâ€™s in the middle of the 800 block of Grand Avenue. He refused additional moves, except for a shift to a larger corner location, and the family became Glenwood locals. Their son, Greg, was among the last babies born in Porterâ€™s Hospital above the First National Bank at 8th and Grand.

After 29 years and two ominous corporate buy-outs, Phil could see the end of his Hestedâ€™s career approaching, probably with no pension. He rented a retail space across the street. Joan papered the windows with cartoons forecasting the 1974 opening of Andersonâ€™s Pants Pocket, and the family worked inside to gut, remodel and stock the interior of 826 Grand Avenue.Â

The couple eventually bought their building, renamed the store Andersonâ€™s Clothing, and converted the upstairs to office rentals. They found a larger, but still modest, home on Polo Road. Monica took over management of the clothing store, and their retirement became one of several remarkable milestones for the Andersons. The two high school sweethearts celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on January 19, 2022, still true to their beliefs in support for fellow locals, family, and church.

Relatives who preceded Phil in death include his parents, Elmer and Ethel Anderson, his brother, LaVerne Anderson who died in World War II, brother Glenn Anderson and sister Irene Collins, both of Nebraska. His daughter-in law Jill (Greg) Anderson and grandson Erik Anderson died three years ago.

Phil, with Joan, took great joy from their four children, eight grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the kind and professional staff at Renew Assisted Living and Memory Care, where his wife, Joan, still resides.

Phil and his family also received invaluable comfort and expert assistance from the non-profit Hospice of the Valley (823 Grand Avenue, Ste 300, Glenwood Springs), and that support continues in the aftermath of the familyâ€™s loss.

A service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs is planned for Wednesday, July 27 at one oâ€™clock.