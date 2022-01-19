Obituary: Philip Scott May
– December 1, 2021
Philip Scott May 71, died December 1, 2021 after a heart infection. He lived in Rifle during his school years graduating in 1967. Philip served in Viet Nam in 1970-1971.
He is survived by his wife Frances of 52 years, two sons, Eric and Jeffrey, one daughter, Angela May, six grandchildren, one brother, and one sister.
Philip owned and operated a door shop providing interior trim materials and labor to the Highlands ranch suburb south of Denver.
In December, Philip was laid to rest with military honors in Fort Logan National Cemetery.
