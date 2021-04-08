Obituary: Phillip E. Lane

Phillip E. Lane

March 11, 1926 – March 24, 2021

Phil Lane, 95 years old, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in his residence at the Renew Senior Living Center in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. There will be a private service at Little Cemetary in Seminole, Oklahoma.

Phillip E. Lane was born in Silvan, Oklahoma. He was the son of T.B. and Dora Lane. Phil was drafted into World War II as a junior in high school. He served in the Infantry of the 10th Mountain Division, 85th Regiment, Company F, in Northern Italy from 1944-1946. He was awarded two Bronze Stars, American Campaign, World War Victory, European-African Mideastern Campaign and Good Conduct medals for his actions as a scout in his unit.

Upon returning to the states, he graduated from Oklahoma A&M (now OSU) in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Plans to work as a geologist did not pan out with so many young men home from the war. He worked as a roughneck, a roustabout, and an oil scout in the oil fields for a few years before landing a job as an Oil and Gas Lease Broker in Oklahoma City.

He married Thelma Lee Shreves on June 30, 1951 in Seminole, Oklahoma. They started their family with two daughters, Teni Denise, and Tammie Ann Lane. His friend, Marshal Austin, persuaded him to come to Woodward, Oklahoma to join his company. They worked together for several years and then split the partnership but remained close friends for the rest of their lives. Phil loved his work as an independent landman and did not retire until he was 86 years old.

He was an active member of the American Legion, Post 19, an Elk (as a younger man), and participated in many 10th Mountain Reunions over the years. Phil loved the outdoors. He was an avid bird hunter, loved to fish, golf, canoe the North Canadian, ski, snowmobile, and walk in the field station with his dog every day. He instilled the love of nature in his daughters, granddaughters, and grandsons. When he was indoors, he loved playing bridge, cards, and especially dominos. He was an avid carver. He worked in walnut and pink alabaster that he found locally. He enjoyed giving his sculptures to his friends and family. From his experiences in his youth – riding, roping, and ranching with his father, he liked to write cowboy poetry.

He married Carol Anita Farrow in 1994. They were active members of the First Baptist Church in Woodward, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, T.B. and Dora Lane of Seminole, Oklahoma; his sister, Doris Stilwell of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and his first wife Thelma Lee (Lane) Olmstead of Jones, Oklahoma.

A special thank you to all those workers that have worked with Renew Senior Center over the last three years.