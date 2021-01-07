Obituary: Phyllis Faye Bolin

Phyllis Faye Bolin

Phyllis Faye

Bolin

October 7, 1931 – January 6, 2021

Phyllis Bolin, age 89, died on January 6th, after several months of declining health. She was born in Mitchell, Nebraska and raised on a farm in Gering, Nebraska. She married Tom Bolin, her high school sweetheart. They moved to Glenwood Springs with their four children in 1968.

Her husband Tom, later perished in the Rocky Mountain Natural Gas explosion in 1985, in Glenwood Springs. She was also proceeded in death by her brother, Bill Blackburn; her sister, Maxine Collins; and her parents Glenn and Mamie Blackburn. She is survived by her brother Bruce Blackburn; her four children: Pat Helling (Sten); Peggy Finley (Phil); Michael Bolin; and Connie Gilstrap (Keith); and five grandchildren, Danielle Smedra-Hernandez (Brian); Dylan Webber; Nick Finley (Sarah Guffey); Chelsea Cline (Jesse), Stacia Finley; and three great grand-children, Vini Webber; and Miley and Lucy Cline.

Phyllis was a beautiful, wise woman with a lot of spunk! She worked for many years as a telephone operator at Mountain Bell. She enjoyed her home; her children, her extended family and friends; cooking; anything pink; and a cold MGD beer on a hot day. She enjoyed socializing, playing bridge, and attending Red Hat Society. She was unpretentious to a fault and she called things like she saw them. She very much loved and missed her little yorkie dog, Willie, who passed a few years before.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley at 823 Grand Ave Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 or https://hchotv.org/. Phyllis and her family would like to thank her hospice nurse Oanh and special nurse/friend Jeanne Hudson.

A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be held later depending on COVID-19.